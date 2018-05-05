Triple H Talks Future Of The WWE UK Division, Announcements Coming Soon

Last month, WWE announced the return of the UK Championship Tournament, which will take place on June 18 and 19 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The one-day tournament will determine the number one contender for the UK Championship. On the second day, the UK, NXT North American, NXT Women's, and NXT Tag Titles will all be defended.

Triple H spoke with Mirror Sport about next month's tournament where some announcements will be made about the future of the UK division.

"While we are there at this UK event at the Royal Albert Hall, we will be making some announcements about the future of the UK Championship brand there in the UK and moving forward," Triple H said. "That brand still remains very near and dear to me and it's something I want to move on. It's taking a little bit longer than I anticipated in getting things done and getting them done in the way I want them to get done ... but it's happening. It will be meaningful to everybody there and I look forward to showcasing the UK talent to the world."

In March, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the idea for the UK expansion is still to do tapings for local programming, and likely WWE Network programming, and run a UK-based promotion. They also want to open up a UK Performance Center down the road with the idea of bringing UK trainers to the main WWE Performance Center in Orlando to teach them how WWE wants talents trained, and then have the UK trainers run the facility.