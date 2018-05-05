ROH Episode 345 Recap: Silas Young Vs. Flip Gordon, Brandi And Cody's Favorite Wrestlers



A video package airs featuring highlights from Supercard Of Honor.

Ian Riccaboni and BJ Whitmer check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Chuckie T and Josh Woods make their entrances.

Chuckie T vs. Josh Woods

Woods hits an arm-drag before attempting to lock in a cross-arm breaker on Chuckie. Chuckie gets a rope break. Chuckie kicks Woods and backs him into the corner. Chuckie chops Woods. Woods strikes Chuckie with his knee. Chuckie connects with a thumb to the eye of Woods. Chuckie hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on Woods.

Chuckie eventually connects with a knee strike to Woods. Chuckie hits a Falcon Arrow on Woods. Chuckie pins Woods for a two count. Chuckie ascends the turnbuckles. Woods dodges a moonsault, Chuckie lands on his feet. Chuckie hits an Inverted Stomp Face-Breaker on Woods. Woods connects with a knee to Chuckie. Woods pins Chuckie for a two count. Woods hits a German Suplex on Chuckie and pins him for a two count. Woods locks in an arm at, Chuckie rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Chuckie T

Bullet Club's Cody is shown backstage with Brandi Rhodes. Cody asks who Brandi's favorite wrestler is. She responds by saying The American Nightmare, Cody. Brandi asks who Cody's favorite wrestler is. Cody responds with Dalton Castle. Brandi questions why. Cody says that he needs the fans. Cody talks about not comparing Dalton Castle to Bob Backlund. Brandi talks about Dalton having beaten Jay Lethal and Cody having previously beaten Lethal, as well as Cody defeating "HO-mega". Cody asks where it leaves them. Brandi makes a title belt gesture as Cody asks if she's pregnant. Cody wants the Ring Of Honor World Championship. Brandi kisses the "Ring Of Honor" as the segment ends.

Stella Grey and ROH Women Of Honor

Champion Sumie Sakai make their entrances. Jenny Rose has joined the announce team.

Sumie Sakai vs. Stella Grey

They lock up. Sakai strikes Grey. They exchange headlocks. Grey ducks a clothesline attempt, Sakai dropkicks Grey. Sakai ascends the turnbuckles. Sakai hits a dropkick on Grey from the top rope. Grey hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Sakai. Grey and Sakai eventually exchange strikes. Sakai hits a Back Suplex on Grey before pinning her for a two count. Grey reverses a pin attempt into a pin attempt of her own on Sakai for a two count. Sakai hits her Smash-Mouse finisher on Grey. Sakai pins Grey for the win.

Winner: Sumie Sakai

Jenny Rose comes to the ring after the match. Rose congratulates Sakai on becoming the Women Of Honor Champion. Rose talks about Sakai having what she wants. Rose challenges Sakai for the Women Of Honor title. Rose talks about how she doesn't want to fight Rose because she loves her but she will for the Women Of Honor title. Sakai extends her hand for a handshake, Rose exits the ring without shaking her hand.

ROH Enforcer Bully Ray makes his entrance. Bully talks about fans being upset about his actions at Supercard Of Honor. Bully asks what gives Cheeseburger a right to put a legend like him on the spot. Bully says that Cheeseburger represents a lot of what he despises about young guys in the business. Bully says that a lot of the fans represent what he despises about the wrestling business. Bully calls out Joe Koff and claims that he is part of the problem with the company. Bully talks about how he is still the ROH Enforcer. Bully shows off his WWE Hall Of Fame ring. Bully says that the ring makes him better than every person in the building.

Flip Gordon and ROH Television Champion Silas Young make their entrances. Shane Taylor has joined the announce team.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Silas Young (c) vs. Flip Gordon

They lock up. Young locks in a wrist-lock, Gordon hits a Snapmare. They exchange wrist-locks. Young locks in a head-lock, Gordon sends Young to the ropes. Young hits a shoulder block on Gordon. Gordon gets to his feet, Young sends him right back down to the mat. Gordon eventually hits a Falcon Arrow on Young. Gordon pins Young for a two count. Young rolls out of the ring. Gordon sends Young back in the ring. Young kicks the second rope as Gordon is coming back into the ring. Young rolls Gordon up for a two count. Gordon chops Young. Young connects with a knee strike to Gordon. Young hits his Misery finisher on Gordon. Young pins Gordon for the win.

Winner: Silas Young

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.