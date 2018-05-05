WrestlingInc.com

Corey Graves Posts Throwback Photo, WWE On CBS Show, Ruby Riott Games With Xavier Woods

By Joshua Gagnon | May 05, 2018

- Above, Ruby Riott and Xavier Woods played some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. The duo talked all things from the 1990s.

- CBS' Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition is back for its latest season on May 11 at 8pm ET. In the promo below, there's a quick scene from the WWE Performance Center. This season is about bringing someone into their respective field and the WWE episode (running in June or July) could feature someone getting an opportunity to work for WWE.


- Below, Corey Graves posted a throwback photo of Jason Jordan and himself at a get together during their FCW days. In the caption Graves wrote, "Less ink. More hair. Unfortunately, fruited beer." Jordan is expected to return from injury later this month after being out since early 2018.

Less Ink. More hair. Unfortunately fruited beer. FCW days. #tbt @jordanwwejj

A post shared by Corey Graves (@wwegraves) on

