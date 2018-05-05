Hangman Page Has No Idea What Balor Club Is, Reveals Which WWE Star Gave Him His Name

"Hangman" Adam Page spoke with Chris Van Vliet about Balor Club, who gave him his name, and much more. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

How much has being in Bullet Club changed his career?

"Bullet Club changed it 180 [degrees]. I think things would have picked up for me slowly more and more like they had been anyway but Bullet Club has been way bigger than anything I could have imagined."

What does he think of Balor Club?

"I have no idea. I don't know. I've heard that's a thing, I guess it's Finn Balor. That's legitimately all I know."

Wanting to be a circus clown and a magician as a kid:

"When I was a kid I got really into stuff and wanted to do it. The first thing I wanted to be was a clown. I got into circuses and put on circuses in the backyard. My dad had horses and he'd bring them and we'd do horse tricks. I was 6 or 7 years old putting on circuses for the family or whoever in the backyard. Then I got into magic, my parents built me a little magic show and I did little magic tricks and stuff. And then I got into wrestling and my parents built me a little trampoline wrestling ring in the backyard and I guess I never grew up on that one. I'm still doing it."

Luke Gallows giving him his "Hangman" nickname:

"It's something that was passed onto me from Luke Gallows by way of New Japan. I found out I was joining Bullet Club and going to New Japan and had probably two or three weeks to get ready for that. So it was something I didn't get to put a lot thought into or a lot of time and effort into before it happened it was just something they said 'Hey, do this' and I said 'Ok, cool. I'll do it.'"

Again, you can check out the full interview in the video above.