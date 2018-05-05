Naito Gives Interview After Brutal Chris Jericho Attack, WWE Announcer All In?, Ospreay - Kushida

- Earlier this week, Chris Jericho posed as a fan at Wrestling Dontaku and attacked Naito for a second time (first one was at New Year Dash). Jericho would bust open Naito with a ring bell before being chased off by the rest of Los Ingobernables de Japon, which you can see below. After the event, Naito gave an interview, full crimson mask and all (click "CC" for English subtitles).

"Well, I don't know too much about him," Naito said. "He's one of the most famous wrestlers in the world, huh? I guess one of the most famous wrestlers in the world can't get Tetsuya Naito out of his head? You just proved to everyone how valuable I really am."

- In conjunction with the September 1 All In event, Starrcast will take place from August 30 until September 2 featuring live podcasts, autograph sessions, and much more. Among the names announced for it: Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, Tony Schiavone, Sean Mooney, Colt Cabana, Cody, The Young Bucks, and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Tickets for #Starrcast go on sale May 15th at 8pm EST



Radio & Podcast Row participants will be announced SOON. Currently announced as being #ALLIN at #Starrcast: pic.twitter.com/dXaz7rB0s5 — Starrcast '18 (@Starrcast18) May 5, 2018

- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defeated KUSHIDA at Wrestling Dontaku, but KUSHIDA took the loss pretty well saying "my wrestling life is so lucky" and thanked Ospreay for their match.