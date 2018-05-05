Alexa Bliss Posts Funny Star Wars Photo, JBL And Bruce Prichard Talk WWE GRR, WWE Shop Sale

- Above, JBL had Bruce Prichard as a guest on the Fox Business Network to talk about WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble. Prichard talked about WWE taking baby steps when breaking new ground in places like Saudi Arabia or China. Prichard also spoke about his Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast and how it's grown to getting over a million downloads a week.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 25% off all orders and $5 flat rate shipping (US standard shipping only). No discount code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runs until tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- For yesterday's "May the 4th be with you" day, Alexa Bliss showed a photo of her back in the day dressed up as Jar Jar Binks. Bliss said she had "no regrets."