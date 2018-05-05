Carmella - Charlotte Banter On Twitter, Batista's Latest Film Milestone, WWE GRR Behind The Scenes

- Above is a behind the scenes look at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (full results here). It included John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Usos, The Miz, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, and others prepping for their respective matches.

- According to Deadline, Avengers: Infinity War is just about to pass the $1 billion mark in a record 11 days. The film is already #34 on the highest-grossing films ever, but will fly up those rankings in the coming weeks. Batista reprised his role as Drax in the film.

- Charlotte posted a photo from her contract signing with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella with the caption, "Queens sit and watch while peasants entertain." Carmella retweeted this and responded, "I'm entertaining AF." Carmella cashed-in on Charlotte a few weeks back after she was attacked by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The two will meet again at this Sunday's Backlash PPV.

Queens sit and watch while peasants entertain ???? #Backlash pic.twitter.com/g2p0AoV8fq — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 5, 2018