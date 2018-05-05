WrestlingInc.com

Boxing Legend’s Son Entering Pro Wrestling? (Photo), Randy Orton Milestone, Bianca Belair

By Joshua Gagnon | May 05, 2018

- Above is the entrance music for NXT Star Bianca Belair. In this week's episode of NXT, Belair defeated Candice LeRae.


- On his Twitter, Randy Orton is about to surpass 6 million followers, which is the most of any current full-time WWE Superstar.

New Details On Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist Suing WWE & 2K, If Orton Had Ownership Or Permission
- Zeus Frazier, son of boxing legend, Joe Frazier, has begun training at Heath Slater's wrestling school in Atlanta, Georgia. Slater tweeted out a photo of the two together and noted he's 7' and 315 lbs.


