Boxing Legend’s Son Entering Pro Wrestling? (Photo), Randy Orton Milestone, Bianca Belair

- Above is the entrance music for NXT Star Bianca Belair. In this week's episode of NXT, Belair defeated Candice LeRae.
.@BiancaBelairWWE leaving no doubt... she is the strongEST in NXT! pic.twitter.com/ODKpDteTGo— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 3, 2018
- On his Twitter, Randy Orton is about to surpass 6 million followers, which is the most of any current full-time WWE Superstar.
- Zeus Frazier, son of boxing legend, Joe Frazier, has begun training at Heath Slater's wrestling school in Atlanta, Georgia. Slater tweeted out a photo of the two together and noted he's 7' and 315 lbs.
We are proud to announce @iamzeusfrazier365 as the newest student at @F2F_Wrestling Wrestling School. 7' tall 315 lbs, a professional boxer and son of one of the Greatest professional boxers ever, Smokin Joe Frazier! I am proud to have him join. pic.twitter.com/zyKGRPc16Y— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 5, 2018