Tessa Blanchard spoke with Impact Wrestling on coming to the Knockouts division, wanting a title shot, and being a third generation wrestler. Here are some of the highlights:

Coming to the Knockouts division:

"I came to the Knockouts Division because it's no secret that the past six months or so IMPACT's been making strides. The hottest free agents out there – Pentagon, Fenix, Brian Cage – IMPACT has locked them down. When it comes to the Knockouts Division, I'm the hottest free agent out there right now!"

Wanting a title shot sooner than later:

"I'm not looking to work my way up. I feel like I deserve a shot at the Knockouts Championship. On the independent circuit I've traveled the world, I've won championships, I've won tournaments – I've defeated some of the best out there so I feel like I am one of the best."

Being a third generation wrestler:

"Carrying on the Blanchard name is a huge honor for me because my grandfather, my father and my step-father – they've all put a lot into their legacy and for me to carry that on, it's a lot of weight on my shoulders. I put pressure on myself to be the best and to carry on the Blanchard name with dignity and with pride."

