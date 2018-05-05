Tessa Blanchard spoke with Impact Wrestling on coming to the Knockouts division, wanting a title shot, and being a third generation wrestler. Here are some of the highlights:

Coming to the Knockouts division:

"I came to the Knockouts Division because it's no secret that the past six months or so IMPACT's been making strides. The hottest free agents out there – Pentagon, Fenix, Brian Cage – IMPACT has locked them down. When it comes to the Knockouts Division, I'm the hottest free agent out there right now!"

Wanting a title shot sooner than later:

"I'm not looking to work my way up. I feel like I deserve a shot at the Knockouts Championship. On the independent circuit I've traveled the world, I've won championships, I've won tournaments – I've defeated some of the best out there so I feel like I am one of the best."

Santino Marella Talks Impact Wrestling Roster No Longer Just Containing WWE Leftovers
See Also
Santino Marella Talks Impact Wrestling Roster No Longer Just Containing WWE Leftovers

Being a third generation wrestler:

"Carrying on the Blanchard name is a huge honor for me because my grandfather, my father and my step-father – they've all put a lot into their legacy and for me to carry that on, it's a lot of weight on my shoulders. I put pressure on myself to be the best and to carry on the Blanchard name with dignity and with pride."

Blanchard talked more about wanting a title shot. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.