Sami Zayn Looks Back At Match Against John Cena, WWE Celebrates Cinco De Mayo, Edge (Video)

- Above is the full Last Man Standing Match between Edge and John Cena at Backlash in 2009. Edge would win the World Heavyweight Championship thanks to the help of Big Show who chokeslammed Cena through a stage prop.

- WWE celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a gallery of the "greatest luchadors in history." The gallery includes: Rey Mysterio, Kalisto, Psychosis, and La Parka.

- Three years ago today, Sami Zayn answered John Cena's U.S. Open Challenge in Montreal. Despite put on a fantastic match, Zayn would injure his shoulder just before the match got started. The injury would keep him out of action for seven months. About the match Zayn commented, "3 years later, I can overlook the torn shoulder I suffered, and just appreciate how truly special the ovation and raw energy from the crowd was on this night in Montreal."