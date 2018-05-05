WWE Main Event Recap: Breezango Vs. The Revival, Cruiserweight Tag Team Action



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado (with Kalisto) and make their entrance as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary. Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick make their entrance.

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick

Dorado and Kendrick start the match. After a brief Back and forth, Kendrick hits a shoulder block on Dorado. Dorado hits a hurricanruna on Kendrick. Dorado dropkicks Kendrick. Metalik eventually hits a dropkick from off the top rope on Gallagher. Kendrick breaks up a pin attempt from Metalik on Gallagher. Gallagher headbutts Dorado. Dorado hits a Back-Handspring into a Double Stunner on Gallagher and Kendrick. Metalik launches Dorado into a Senton over the top rope on Kendrick at ringside. Dorado hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Gallagher. Dorado pins Gallagher for the win.

Winners: Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik

A recap of the verbal confrontation between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns from RAW is shown.

A recap of Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley & Roman Reigns defeating Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on RAW is shown.

A recap of Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeating Finn Balor to rearing his title on RAW is shown.

Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) and The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) make their entrances.

Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Fandango and Wilder start the match. They lock up. Wilder locks in a headlock, Fandango pushes him to the ropes. Wilder hits a shoulder block on Fandango. Late in the match, Dawson pulls Fandango out of the ring. Breeze rolls Wilder up for a two count. Wilder sends Breeze into a strike from Dawson. Wilder pins Breeze for a two count. Fandango gets Breeze out of a Double Suplex attempt by The Revival. Fandango dropkicks Wilder. Breeze ducks a clothesline attempt by Dawson. Breeze hits the Unprettier on Dawson. Breeze pins Dawson for the win.

Winners: Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango)

A recap of the verbal confrontation between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles from SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of Shinsuke Nakamura attacking WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live is shown to close the show.



