Sound Off Reactions On If AJ Styles Can Retain Against Shinsuke Nakamura At WWE Backlash

Yesterday we asked if you thought AJ Styles would retain the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at tonight's Backlash PPV. It wasn't a complete blowout, but most of you are going with Nakamura thanks in part to the no DQ stipulation. Some of you weren't big fans of Styles' latest run and think it's time for a switch. Those opposed to it wondered if Nakamura can cut the necessary promos as a champion or if Vince even sees him as world championship material.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

herbaceous_bill:

"I think it's now or never for Nakamura. The no-DQ stipulation gives Shinsuke everything he needs to get the job done now."

Cuzzy Youth:

"I see Styles winning and facing Joe next."

Damien Demento: TheKingOfZing:

"Sorry no speak English."

Eyam TheZombie:

"Their feud really should continue until it is finally resolved at Great Balls of Fire."

The Big Guy:

"I hope they are working towards Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles at SummerSlam for the title, but if Nakamura loses again (he lost to Jinder too), I don't see how he'll ever seem like a credible contender. So, AJ wins because Sanity wrecks havoc on both and AJ somehow finds a way to escape. Sanity vs. The Club in a non-title match at Money in the Bank, since there's so many titles."

