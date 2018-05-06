Chris Jericho's New Shirt (Photo), Matt Taven Talks ROH Title Match, Latest War Of The Worlds Cards

- Above, Matt Taven talks about his upcoming ROH Championship match against Dalton Castle at War of the Worlds: Lowell.

- Speaking of ROH's War of the Worlds tour, here's what the latest cards look like. Most notabley, The Briscoes will defend the ROH World Tag Team Champion against Sho and Yoh on night four.

Night 1:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Jay Lethal, Jay White, and Chuckie T

* The Briscoes vs. Flip Gordon and Jushin Thunder Liger

* Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA

* TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Coast 2 Coast

Night 2:

* Jay White (c) vs. Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Rocky Romer, Sho, and Yoh (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Jushin Thunder Liger

* The Young Bucks vs. The Super Smash Bros. (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

Night 3:

* Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* EVIL vs. Shane Taylor

* Marty Surll vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven

* The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi 3K

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Flip Gordon, Cheeseburger, and Jushin Thunder Liger

Night 4:

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks

* Silas Young (c) vs. Austin Aries (ROH TV Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Jenny Rose (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T

* Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* The Briscoes vs. Sho and Yoh (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon

- Chris Jericho has a new "Lista Ingobernables de Jericho" shirt for sale over at Hot Topic's website, and it will be available in all Hot Topic stores this week. You'll notice the shirt includes "lists" and the "i" in "Jericho" is a pen. At NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Jericho posed as a fan and brutally attacked Tetsuya Naito. While a match hasn't officially been announced, we will see these two in the ring very soon.