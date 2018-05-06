WrestlingInc.com

WWE Backlash Card For Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

By Marc Middleton | May 06, 2018

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Backlash pay-per-view coverage from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

WWE Backlash Betting Odds: Title Changes Projected, Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe
Below is the current card for tonight:

No DQ Match for the WWE Title
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Kickoff Pre-show
Ruby Riott vs. Bayley

WWE Backlash Live Coverage Tonight

