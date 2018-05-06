Kane Talks Running For Mayor, Sasha Banks And Titus O'Neil At A Gala, CSR On Roman Reigns

- Above Kane (Glenn Jacobs) appeared on Fox News after winning the Republican primary for Mayor for Knox County in Tennessee. Kane noted how he wants to play a small part in bringing the community together to help improve the area. He will now go up against former Knox County Democratic Party chair Linda Haney, who won the Democratic primary. The General Election takes place on November 6th and the office of Mayor will be decided then.

- Last night, Sasha Banks and Titus O'Neil were the Masters of Ceremonies for the Steve Irwin Gala in Beverly Hills, California. Irwin was an Australian zookeeper, conversationalist, and TV personality who passed away in 2006. Below are photos of the duo at the event with some of Irwin's family.

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist includes: Should Hogan return to WWE?, Backlash predictions—does Big Cass get his biggest win of his career, Reigns to lose again, and a WWE Championship title change!