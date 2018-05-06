WWE Stars Announce Wedding Date, Baron Corbin Takes Xavier Woods On In Basketball Game, WWE - IG

- Above is the finals between Xavier Woods and Baron Corbin in the Pop-A-Shot Basketball Arcade Tournament. In this round, they did multiple stages with Corbin winning, 187-181. The game actually stopped working because Corbin was hitting so many shots in a row, so he never finished his full turn.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Andrade "Cien" Almas, Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan), and Becky Lynch (with Asuka and Charlotte).

The Villainess A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on May 1, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

- Raw Superstar, Sarah Logan, and NXT Star Raymond Rowe (one half of War Raiders) announced their wedding date will be on December 21, 2018.