WWE Stars Announce Wedding Date, Baron Corbin Takes Xavier Woods On In Basketball Game, WWE - IG

- Above is the finals between Xavier Woods and Baron Corbin in the Pop-A-Shot Basketball Arcade Tournament. In this round, they did multiple stages with Corbin winning, 187-181. The game actually stopped working because Corbin was hitting so many shots in a row, so he never finished his full turn.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Andrade "Cien" Almas, Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan), and Becky Lynch (with Asuka and Charlotte).
- Raw Superstar, Sarah Logan, and NXT Star Raymond Rowe (one half of War Raiders) announced their wedding date will be on December 21, 2018.
December 21, 2018. #FutureRowe #VikingWedding #Marryme pic.twitter.com/gkzYmcJw70— Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) May 5, 2018
December 21, 2018. #VikingWedding #WinterSolstice #FutureRowe #MarryMe pic.twitter.com/opVLX8JVE3— Raymond Rowe (@RAYMONDxROWE) May 5, 2018