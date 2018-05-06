WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars Announce Wedding Date, Baron Corbin Takes Xavier Woods On In Basketball Game, WWE - IG

By Joshua Gagnon | May 06, 2018

- Above is the finals between Xavier Woods and Baron Corbin in the Pop-A-Shot Basketball Arcade Tournament. In this round, they did multiple stages with Corbin winning, 187-181. The game actually stopped working because Corbin was hitting so many shots in a row, so he never finished his full turn.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Andrade "Cien" Almas, Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan), and Becky Lynch (with Asuka and Charlotte).

The Villainess

A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on

Nia Jax Responds To Reports That The Rock Was Responsible For Recent WWE Absence
See Also
Nia Jax Responds To Reports That The Rock Was Responsible For Recent WWE Absence

- Raw Superstar, Sarah Logan, and NXT Star Raymond Rowe (one half of War Raiders) announced their wedding date will be on December 21, 2018.




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top