Curt Hawkins Comments On WWE Tag Team's Physique, Shawn Michaels - Batista, NXT Star Turns 30

- Above is Shawn Michaels vs. Batista (with Chris Jericho as the guest referee) at Backlash in 2008. Michaels would pick up the victory after hitting sweet chin music.

- NXT Star Dakota Kai turns 30 today. Other birthdays include: Colt Cabana (38) and Brian Knobbs (54) of the Nasty Boys.

- Thanks to back-to-back tweets on his timeline, (a slightly annoyed) Curt Hawkins noted how Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are now jacked. The Good Brothers recently shifted over to SmackDown after the Superstar Shake-Up where the duo reunited with AJ Styles to face Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, and Aiden English in late April. Nakamura would pick up the win for his team over Gallows.