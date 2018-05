According to PWInsider, Edge and Christian have been seen in Newark, New Jersey, the site of tonight's Backlash PPV. No confirmation on if they'll be appearing on tonight's show though.

As noted, The duo are returning for a second season of The Edge and Christian Show on the WWE Network, so it's possible they are in town to film some content for that.

Edge and Christian last appeared on WWE TV at the Hall of Fame to induct the Dudley Boys over WrestleMania Weekend.