Brock Lesnar Not Advertised For This Monday's RAW, WWE Vitamins Released (Photo), WWE Backlash Sale

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not currently advertised for tomorrow's RAW in Uniondale, NY. He's not scheduled to work the European tour the following week, so his next appearance might be the May 21st RAW in Albany, NY. It's rumored that Lesnar's next title defense will be at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on June 17th in Chicago. It was noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar is not currently under contract for SummerSlam, although as we've seen with Lesnar, that could always change.

- WWEShop.com has a Backlash sale through the end of the night where you can get 40% off select t-shirts and 20% off championship titles. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- WWE children's multi-vitamins are now available at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can check out a photo of the vitamins below: