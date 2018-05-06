Updated WWE Backlash Betting Odds: Favorite Changes In Top Title Match

WWE Champion AJ Styles has gone from being an underdog in his title match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Backlash tonight to become a slight favorite. Styles is now a -150 favorite, while Nakamura is at +110. That means you would have to bet $150 on Styles to win $100, while a $100 bet on Nakamura would yield $110. It should be noted that the smart money is not currently in for this event.

SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella has gone from having even odds with challenger Charlotte Flair, to now being a slight favorite at -160.

Seth Rollins is currently the biggest favorite on the show in his Intercontinental Championship defense against The Miz at -1200.

Below are the betting odds for tonight's event. We will post an update if there are any major shifts in the betting lines. Make sure to join us this evening for our live match-by-match coverage of the show:

WWE Backlash Betting Odds

WWE Championship – No Disqualification

AJ Styles (c) -150 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +110

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Carmella (c) -160 vs Charlotte Flair +120

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins (c) -1200 vs The Miz +600

WWE U.S. Championship

Jeff Hardy (c) -260 vs Randy Orton +180

Raw Women's Championship

Nia Jax (c) -900 vs Alexa Bliss +500

Roman Reigns -530 vs Samoa Joe +350

Daniel Bryan -300 vs Big Cass +220

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley -445 vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn +315

Kickoff Show

Bayley -125 vs. Ruby Riott -115

