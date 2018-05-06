WrestlingInc.com

Daniel Bryan And Big Cass Banter On Social Media, Who's In The WWE Social Media Lounge?, 205 Live

By Joshua Gagnon | May 06, 2018

- Above, multiple 205 Live Superstars are featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Aleister Black.

- Raw GM, Kurt Angle, and SmackDown GM, Paige, will be in tonight's social media lounge to answer fan's questions. As noted, WWE has returned to dual-branded PPVs, you can check out the remaining 2018 PPV schedule here.


- Yesterday, Big Cass wrote on Twitter that he finally gets an opportunity to give a five star beat down to Daniel Bryan at tonight's PPV. Bryan responded, "Seven feet tall, can't teach that. Wrestling, however, can be taught...but some people are too lazy or entitled to put in the work. We'll see which is better tonight."




