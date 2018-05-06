Jason Jordan WWE Return Update, WWE Backlash Preview Show, Camp WWE Premiere

- Above is the live WWE Backlash Preview hosted by Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome, which begins at 4pm ET. They will be speaking with Big Cass and Charlotte. Cass will be facing Daniel Bryan and Charlotte will look to get back the title from SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

- As noted, Jason Jordan was expected to return to action this month and according to PWInsider he is scheduled to be backstage for tomorrow's Raw in Long Island, New York. Jordan has been out of action since early 2018 with a neck injury and underwent neck surgery on February 5. No word yet on if he will resume the storyline with current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins or how they will continue the "father and son" storyline with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle.

- Camp WWE Season 2 premiere is now available on the WWE Network. New episodes will be available every Sunday going forward.

Camp is BACK in session! Watch the Season 2 premiere of #CampWWE on-demand RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/g37xi1hWyZ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 6, 2018