WWE Backlash Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Backlash Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

- The 2018 WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as Renee Young welcomes us. She's joined by David Otunga, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel hypes the show and goes over the card for tonight. We go backstage to Charly Caruso, who talks about the drama between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles. They have been placed on opposite sides of the backstage area as one wanted to be nowhere near the other. The hope backstage is that they can keep them apart before tonight's match. Charly tells fans to use the "#AskTheGMs" hashtag on Twitter as Paige and Kurt Angle will be taking questions in the Social Media Lounge during the Kickoff. Renee sends us to a preview for Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe.

The panel discusses Reigns vs. Joe next. Booker and Rosenberg predict Joe to win but Otunga goes with Reigns. We go to another break and come back to a promo for Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan. We get more discussion from the panel. Booker says he can't wait to see Cass rip Bryan "from limb to limb." Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel are backstage going over potential Superstars to join up with when The Miz walks in and says daddy's home. He gives them props for the mind games they have been playing with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins on RAW. They all reminisce on the great times they have had. Miz says he's happy the band is back together and they can work together for his match with Rollins tonight. Miz tells them they're up first and he goes to leave but they're not following him. Dallas says they're sorry but they're no longer the supporting cast in his story. Miz looks stunned as they walk off. We go back to the panel fore more discussion on the WWE Intercontinental Title match. Rosenberg believes The Miz will take the title tonight and Renee agrees. The others go with Rollins to retain. Renee leads us to a promo for tonight's SmackDown Women's Title match.

We go back to the panel for talk on the blue brand women's match but out comes The IIconics to interrupt, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. They mock the panel and pick on Rosenberg, saying he sounds like one of the Jersey Shore guys. They give some props to Carmella and say Backlash could get iconic. They finally leave the panel and Booker asks what the hell that was. Booker goes with Charlotte Flair to take the title while Rosenberg picks Carmella to retain. We go backstage to Sasha Banks and Bayley. Bayley apparently wanted to talk. She says she's done fighting with Banks and thinks Banks should be in her corner for the match with Ruby Riott. Banks says now Bayley wants her in her corner after not being there for her, including when The Riott Squad attacked her. They have some words and Bayley says Banks is wrong, but she doesn't need her tonight. Bayley says forget it, she was trying to offer an olive branch and let Banks get back at The Riott Squad but if she's too pig-headed to see that, that's her problem. Banks says Bayley can try to spin this anyway she wants but she's on her own tonight. She walks off and we return to the panel. The panel talks about Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens now. Renee asks if Braun and Bobby will be able to jell together. We get a promo for tonight's RAW Women's Title match.

Back to the panel and everyone picks Nia Jax to retain over Alexa Bliss. Renee welcomes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Paige, who are taking social media questions from backstage. Angle is asked his dream opponent from today's era and he names Daniel Bryan. He's wanted to wrestle Bryan for a few years now and hopes we will see it happen down the road. They're asked a few more questions and then what they think will steal the show tonight. Paige is looking forward to Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles and Flair vs. Carmella because Carmella is one of her favorite wrestlers to watch. Angle is looking forward to Jax vs. Bliss and Reigns vs. Joe the most. Renee thanks them and sends us to the announcers at ringside.

Bayley vs. Ruby Riott

We go to Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman at ringside. Bayley is out next for the first match of the night. Out next comes The Riott Squad - Ruby Riott with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

The bell rings and they lock up to start. Bayley takes Ruby down first as they trade holds. They get up and Ruby slams Bayley right back to the mat. Ruby drops Bayley again and talks some trash. Bayley ends up rolling Ruby for a 2 count. Bayley with two more quick pin attempts. Ruby keeps control and slams Bayley's head into the corner a few times. We see Sasha Banks backstage watching the match.

Bayley with offense in the corner. Bayley charges but gets sent to the apron. Bayley keeps control and kicks at Logan as she approaches from the apron, but misses. Ruby takes advantage of the distraction and slams Bayley on the mat. Bayley ends up out on the floor, selling the offense from Ruby. Logan and Morgan taunt Bayley on the outside as we go to a break.

Back from the break and Ruby has Bayley grounded on the mat. Liv and Logan talk trash from the outside. Bayley tries to turn it around but Ruby drops her on her face in the middle of the ring. Ruby works Bayley over on the mat instead of covering for the pin. Ruby with a knee strike on the mat and a 2 count. Ruby keeps Bayley grounded in the middle of the ring now as fans try to rally.

They get back up from the mat and Ruby slams Bayley face first in the corner to keep control. Logan ends up connecting with a cheap shot from the outside. Ruby covers for a 2 count. We see Sasha backstage watching again and she may be concerned about the cheap shot. Bayley tries to fight out of the corner now. Bayley drops Ruby face first into the turnbuckle. Bayley goes on until Ruby smashes her face into the turnbuckles by pulling her in and driving her with knees. Ruby with a 2 count. Ruby keeps control and takes Bayley back to the mat as the referee checks on her. Liv and Logan look on. Bayley escapes a move and stumbles around, trying to find a break. Bayley gets an opening and barely hits a springboard crossbody from the corner for a 2 count. Ruby approaches first but Bayley clotheslines her and slams her. Bayley with a belly-to-back suplex now. Bayley ducks a clothesline and gets caught on the ropes but she ends up driving Logan into the floor as Logan interfered.

Bayley turns it around on Ruby and goes to the top for the big elbow drop. Ruby kicks out at 2. Bayley with more offense on Ruby. Liv gets on the apron but Bayley has to stop and knock her off. This leads to Ruby hitting the Riott Kick for the pin and the win.

Winner: Ruby Riott

- After the match, Ruby leaves with Liv and Logan while Bayley recovers in the ring. We go back to the panel for a quick discussion on tonight's WWE Title match and that's it for the Kickoff.

- The 2018 WWE Backlash pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

- We're live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring for tonight's first co-branded match as The Miz makes his way out. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is out next to a pop as JoJo does the introductions.

We see the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside as Rollins enters the ring. Fans chant for Rollins as we get some stalling and playing to the crowd after the bell. They lock up and trade holds to start. Miz ends up scrambling to the bottom rope to break a hold by Rollins. Miz turns it around on Rollins and stomps away as fans boo. Miz backs off as the referee warns him. More back and forth between the two now. Rollins tries to springboard in from the apron but Miz kicks him and he lands hard on the floor. Miz follows to the floor and works Rollins over, from the announce table to the apron. Miz brings it back into the ring and nails a running boot to the face for a 2 count. Miz keeps Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Miz keeps control and works Rollins over while keeping him down. Rollins counters a knee and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Miz counters Rollins again and nails a big DDT for another close 2 count. Miz beats Rollins around and plays to the crowd for boos. Rollins fights up and out with strikes. Rollins blocks a move and slams Miz face first into the mat. Rollins with more offense in the corner. Rollins goes on and hits a Slingblade. Rollins sends Miz over the top to the floor as fans cheer. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the outside, landing on his feet.

Rollins brings Miz back into the ring and springboards up but Miz catches him in mid-air. Rollins blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. More back and forth as Rollins hits a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Miz fights Rollins off and goes for the Figure Four but it's blocked. Miz sends Rollins to the apron but he flies back in with a big clothesline. Rollins looks out at the crowd as fans cheer. Rollins charges in the corner but Miz sends him to the apron and pulls him down face first into the apron. Fans boo as the referee counts. Miz rolls Rollins back into the ring and goes to the top. Rollins catches him and rolls through, standing up with Miz and driving him back down to the mat for a close 2 count. Rollins goes to the top for the big Frogsplash and nails it. Miz kicks out right before the 3 count.

Rollins cranks up for the Blackout curb stomp now as Miz recovers. Fans chant "burn it down" as Rollins gets ready. Miz rolls to the floor and fans boo. Rollins chases Miz back in the ring and ducks a clothesline. Rollins clotheslines Miz right back to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a dive but Miz meets him at the ropes with a big left hand. Miz looks to go for a DDT on the apron but it's blocked. Miz with a boot to the face on the apron. They trade more big shots on the apron now. Rollins jumps with the big Revolution Knee but Miz moves and Rollins drives his own knee into the ring post. Miz comes in and applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring.

Miz tightens the hold as Rollins tries to fight it. Rollins turns over in the middle of the ring as Miz screams out in pain now. Miz reverses it again but Rollins makes it to the bottom rope and Miz is forced to break the hold. They trade shots as fans go along with them now. Rollins counters the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz with a big kick but Rollins comes right back with the enziguri. Rollins looks to counter the Skull Crushing Finale again but his knee goes out and Miz drops him for a close 2 count. Miz with the flying clothesline in the corner to a dazed Rollins. Miz goes to the top but wastes some time and Rollins crotches him. Rollins climbs up for the superplex but Miz hangs on and fights back, sending Rollins to the mat on his knee. Rollins runs right back up and nails the superplex, holding it for the Falcon Arrow but his knee goes out again. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for another close 2 count.