WWE Backlash: Bayley Vs. Ruby Riott (Kickoff Pre-show)

Bayley vs. Ruby Riott

We go to Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman at ringside. Bayley is out next for the first match of the night. Out next comes The Riott Squad - Ruby Riott with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

The bell rings and they lock up to start. Bayley takes Ruby down first as they trade holds. They get up and Ruby slams Bayley right back to the mat. Ruby drops Bayley again and talks some trash. Bayley ends up rolling Ruby for a 2 count. Bayley with two more quick pin attempts. Ruby keeps control and slams Bayley's head into the corner a few times. We see Sasha Banks backstage watching the match.

Bayley with offense in the corner. Bayley charges but gets sent to the apron. Bayley keeps control and kicks at Logan as she approaches from the apron, but misses. Ruby takes advantage of the distraction and slams Bayley on the mat. Bayley ends up out on the floor, selling the offense from Ruby. Logan and Morgan taunt Bayley on the outside as we go to a break.

Back from the break and Ruby has Bayley grounded on the mat. Liv and Logan talk trash from the outside. Bayley tries to turn it around but Ruby drops her on her face in the middle of the ring. Ruby works Bayley over on the mat instead of covering for the pin. Ruby with a knee strike on the mat and a 2 count. Ruby keeps Bayley grounded in the middle of the ring now as fans try to rally.

They get back up from the mat and Ruby slams Bayley face first in the corner to keep control. Logan ends up connecting with a cheap shot from the outside. Ruby covers for a 2 count. We see Sasha backstage watching again and she may be concerned about the cheap shot. Bayley tries to fight out of the corner now. Bayley drops Ruby face first into the turnbuckle. Bayley goes on until Ruby smashes her face into the turnbuckles by pulling her in and driving her with knees. Ruby with a 2 count. Ruby keeps control and takes Bayley back to the mat as the referee checks on her. Liv and Logan look on. Bayley escapes a move and stumbles around, trying to find a break. Bayley gets an opening and barely hits a springboard crossbody from the corner for a 2 count. Ruby approaches first but Bayley clotheslines her and slams her. Bayley with a belly-to-back suplex now. Bayley ducks a clothesline and gets caught on the ropes but she ends up driving Logan into the floor as Logan interfered.

Bayley turns it around on Ruby and goes to the top for the big elbow drop. Ruby kicks out at 2. Bayley with more offense on Ruby. Liv gets on the apron but Bayley has to stop and knock her off. This leads to Ruby hitting the Riott Kick for the pin and the win.

Winner: Ruby Riott

- After the match, Ruby leaves with Liv and Logan while Bayley recovers in the ring. We go back to the panel.