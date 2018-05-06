WWE Backlash: Alexa Bliss Vs. Nia Jax (RAW Women's Title Match)

RAW Women's Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out first comes Alexa Bliss for this WrestleMania 34 rematch. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax is out next for her first title defense. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and Bliss goes right for the knee. Bliss goes for a Sleeper on Nia's back but Nia tosses her to the mat. Bliss ends up on Nia's back for another Sleeper attempt. Jax ends up driving Bliss away with a headbutt and then nailing a big running splash in the corner. Jax manhandles Bliss again, sending her to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Bliss brings Jax to one knee from the apron and kicks her in the head. Bliss stays on Jax and brings her down for a 2 count.

Bliss uses the middle rope on Jax as the referee counts and warns her. Bliss uses the referee's count again and yells at him. Bliss slams Nia face first into the apron and then slaps her. Bliss comes back in and drives a knee to the face. Bliss with another big slap in the middle of the ring. Bliss talks trash and taunts Nia in her face. Jax grabs her and counters with a Samoan Drop attempt but Bliss slides out and avoids the move. Jax floors Bliss with a clothesline. Jax goes for the rolling senton but Bliss rolls out of the way. Bliss gets right back on Jax with strikes.

Bliss slams Jax again and talks more trash to the referee, then Jax. Bliss runs the ropes but Jax catches her in mid-air and puts her on her shoulders. Jax walks over for a super Samoan Drop from the second rope but Bliss gets out of it. Bliss tries to bring Jax down again but Jax overpowers. Bliss hangs on until Jax drives her into the corner to finally break free. Jax finally launches Bliss from the top to the mat by her arms and she lands hard across the ring. Nia with a big clothesline now. She tosses Bliss across the ring again and then splashes her in the corner. Jax continues to ragdoll Bliss and shows no remorse. Jax drags Bliss to the corner as fans pop.

Jax climbs up to the second rope for the Vader Bomb but Bliss jumps up and sends Jax flying over the top rope, landing hard out on the floor. The referee counts as Bliss leaves the ring to bring Jax back in. Jax get sent face-first into the steel ring steps. Bliss goes back in and begs the referee, saying she can't get Jax back in to break the count. The official starts the count again as Bliss broke it. Bliss finally gets Jax in the ring and covers for a 2 count. Bliss throws a temper tantrum on the mat.

Jax ends up going for the super Samoan Drop from the second rope but it's blocked. Bliss manages to send Jax to the mat by kicking her leg out for another close 2 count. Bliss with more offense and another pin attempt. Bliss goes to the top for Twisted Bliss but Jax catches her in mid-air. Jax turns that into a Samoan Drop for the pin and the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

- After the match, Jax recovers and stands tall with the title as Bliss rolls around. We go to replays. Bliss sits with her back against the apron as Renee Young interviews Jax in the ring, asking what this win means. Jax says this means everything. It means Alexa's moment of Bliss is over. This victory is for anyone who's ever felt less than, never good enough. This is for everyone who's been bullied, who's being bullied in school, at work or on social media. Jax says you are not alone and it's OK to be different. Who wants to be ordinary? Be extraordinary because your uniqueness makes you special and that's beautiful. Nia goes on and says she never apologizes for who she is, this is Nia. She says be who you are, be a star and always remember - the bully gets their ass kicked in the end. Jax looks on as her music hits. Cole talks about WWE's anti-bullying programs as Bliss leaves with a referee and Jax looks on.