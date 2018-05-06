WWE Backlash: Randy Orton Vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE United States Title Match)

WWE United States Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

We go to the ring and out comes Randy Orton as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Tom Phillips is doing commentary with Byron Saxton and Graves now. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is out next to a pop.

The bell rings and they go at it. Hardy drops Orton first with a shoulder. Orton fights back and nails an elbow. Orton drops Hardy for a quick pin attempt. Jeff with a jawbreaker out of nowhere. Hardy dropkicks Orton. Orton rolls to the floor and Hardy drives him into the barrier through the ropes. Jeff launches himself from the apron and takes Orton down on the floor again. Jeff brings it back into the ring but Orton kicks him. Orton with a standing dropkick for another 2 count.

Jeff goes for a Twist of fate but Orton blocks it. Jeff stuns Orton in the corner but Orton sends him into the top turnbuckle and the ring post. Jeff gets turned upside down in the corner as Orton stomps away. Orton keeps control and rocks Hardy with another uppercut, and another. Hardy rolls out to the floor and is down. Orton follows but Hardy comes flying from the side, kicking Orton on top of the barrier. Hardy keeps control and pounds on Orton, quickly sending him into the steel ring steps. Jeff brings it back into the ring and goes to springboard in but Orton sends him back to the floor with a dropkick.

Orton keeps control on the outside and slams Hardy on top of the barrier several times as fans cheer. Orton brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Orton takes his time working Hardy over now. Orton with another pin attempt. Orton keeps Hardy grounded now. Orton wraps his legs around Hardy and pulls back. Hardy tries to fight back to his feet. Some fans chant for Rusev Day as they go at it. Hardy launches himself at Orton to turn it around. Hardy with the inverted atomic drop, more offense and the dropkick between the legs for a 2 count. Hardy ends up hitting the Whisper In the Wind for another close pin attempt.

Orton blocks the Twist of Fate but Hardy blocks the RKO. Orton catches Hardy with a powerslam for another close 2 count. Hardy escapes from a move and kicks Orton back into the corner. Orton avoids the Hardyac Arrest boots in the corner and Jeff lands hard. Orton ends up hitting the second rope draping DDT. Orton hits the mat and calls for the RKO. Hardy block the RKO and brings Orton down for a 2 count. Hardy with the Twist of Fate. Hardy runs right up to the top for a big Swanton Bomb to get the pin.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

- After the match, Hardy stands tall with the title as his music hits. We go to replays. Hardy poses in the corner with the title and rolls out of the ring to greet fans at ringside.