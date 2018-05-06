WWE Backlash: Superstars Sing And Dance

- Back from a break and JoJo introduces Elias, who is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar.

Elias talks about how he's friends with Bruce Springsteen but the only thing wrong with Bruce is he's from New Jersey. Elias goes on and says this song is for Bruce listening at home. He ends up toying with the crowd and isn't sure if he wants to stay or go. He decides Bruce needs to hear this so he's going to stay but the music interrupts and out comes The New Day - Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Woods gives some props to Elias and he thanks them but he's not sure why they're out here because he wasn't done. Elias asks if they want some autographs and Kofi says definitely not. Kofi proposes a dual-brand Backlash jam-off as they also came out with instruments. Elias asks if they want to play with him? Woods says no, they want to walk with Elias. This leads to Big E starting things off as they play their instruments at ringside. Elias yells at them to stop. Elias says maybe one day they can open for him but tonight is not that night. he tells them to take their toys somewhere else. Elias calls for JoJo to start over as the lights are dimmed. Elias is interrupted before he can get started as we hear Aiden English getting ready for a performance. Fans pop.

English sings and raps some to remind us that today is Rusev Day. Rusev is out next to a pop as his music hits. Elias calls for the music to be cut and asks why the hell these two are here. A big "Rusev Day" chant breaks out. Rusev says they are doing whatever they want. There's only one person here that celebrates a holiday in his honor and it's not bootleg Bob Dylan or The Booty Boys. Elias says Bob Dylan wishes he was Elias. Elias goes on and says this is his night. He asks for JoJo to start over once again. No Way Jose interrupts this time as he comes out with his conga line.

Jose's conga line includes Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke. Elias yells for the fiesta to be stopped and the music cut. Elias says no more conga line, no more gang of freaks, no more Rusev Day and The New Day. This is his night and no one will ruin it. Elias is angry now. He calls for JoJo to start over one more time. "Glorious" hits this time to interrupts. Bobby Roode hits the ring out of nowhere and drops Elias with a Glorious DDT. The crowd and some at ringside go along with Roode's "Glorious" pose. Jose's music starts back up as he leads the conga line up the ramp. Titus Worldwide, Breezango and The New Day are in it now. Rusev Day watches the line go by. Roode is at the end and he's also dancing. Roode dances with Titus, Jose and The New Day on the stage to end the segment.