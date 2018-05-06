WWE Backlash: Charlotte Flair Vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Title Match)

- We get a video package for the next match.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Out first comes Charlotte Flair. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and Flair taunts Carmella with a "wooo!" to start. Carmella taunts back and struts but Flair drops her with a big boot. Carmella goes out to the floor. Flair opens the ropes and invites her back in. Carmella grabs her title from the timekeeper's area and says she doesn't need this because she's the champion. Flair confronts her before she can leave. They face off. Flair goes after her and they end up back in the ring trading holds and pin attempts. Carmella tries to escape again but Flair pulls her back for the Figure Four. Carmella ends up escaping again and going to the floor. Flair launches herself out using the top rope but Carmella moves and superkicks Flair as soon as she lands.

Carmella brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Carmella mounts Flair and unloads on her. Carmella with another 2 count and more strikes. Carmella keeps Flair grounded again and yells out about being the champion. Carmella keeps Flair grounded with the submission and yells at the referee to ask her if she gives up. The hold is broken but Carmella floors Flair with a kick. Carmella keeps Flair down on the mat again. Flair finally breaks it but Carmella counters again and drops her. Carmella mounts Flair and throws a fit on her again. Carmella puts a knee to the back and keeps Flair down, slamming her into the mat a few times. Carmella yells at Flair to give up but she's still hanging on. Carmella yells about how nobody likes Flair. Flair finally gets up and counters with two boots. Flair with a standing STO.

Flair fights back with chops to drop Carmella. Flair backdrops Carmella and kips up. Carmella goes to the floor and gets decked as she tries to come back in. More back and forth now. Flair goes for a big boot on the apron but Carmella takes her down. Flair's neck lands hard on the apron. Carmella punks Flair in the corner and yells about who's the Queen now. Carmella shows off some more but turns around to a big Spear from Flair. Flair goes for the Figure Four but goes for a pin attempt instead. Carmella applies the Code of Silence out of nowhere in the middle of the ring.

More back and forth and a 2 count by Carmella. Flair comes right back with a boot for a 2 count. Carmella blocks the Figure Four. Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but has to land on her feet. Flair's knee goes out. Carmella takes advantage of the knee and attacks, then covers Flair for the win.

Winner: Carmella

- After the match, Carmella immediately goes to the floor and clutches the title. We go to replays. Carmella celebrates up the ramp as Flair clutches her knee and slowly gets up in the ring.