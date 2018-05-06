WWE Backlash: Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. AJ Styles (No DQ Match For The WWE Title)

No DQ Match for the WWE Title: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura with his new entrance. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next for this No DQ match. They have some words before Hamilton does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and Nakamura immediately goes to the floor for some mind games. AJ chases Nakamura back into the ring. Nakamura taunts him and charges with a knee against the ropes but AJ pulls Nakamura out to the floor and sends him into the barrier. AJ tosses Nakamura into another part of the barrier now, and then another part. AJ slams Nakamura into the German announce table. AJ brings it back into the ring and takes Nakamura to the corner for more offense. AJ with another takedown. AJ with a snap suplex for a quick 1 count.

AJ catches Nakamura in a backbreaker after some more back and forth. Nakamura looks to turn it around with a cheap shot. AJ misses a dropkick but comes right back and nails one to the face. Nakamura goes to the floor for a breather and AJ follows. AJ slams Nakamura into the barrier a few more times. AJ runs and leaps at Nakamura against the barrier, sending him back down. AJ charges again but Nakamura moves and he lands hard on the barrier. AJ is down now. Nakamura rocks AJ with a forearm and then sends him into the barrier. Nakamura launches AJ over the steel ring steps now and his knees hit them.

Nakamura places AJ on the apron and delivers a high knee. Nakamura jumps off the steps and nails a knee to the back of the neck now. AJ falls to the floor. Nakamura brings AJ back into the ring for two quick pin attempts. Fans do dueling chants for both competitors now. Nakamura with stomps in the corner. Nakamura with big kicks in the corner now. Nakamura backs AJ into another corner and puts the boots to his chin and throat. Nakamura with Bad Vibrations in the corner now. Nakamura walks around and smiles as the referee checks on AJ. Nakamura drops a big knee on AJ for another 2 count, and another. AJ gets up and fights back but Nakamura drops him into the rope. Nakamura ends up back dropping AJ and putting a foot on the chest for a lazy 1 count.

Nakamura drives knees into AJ while he's down now. Nakamura kicks AJ back out of the ring and sends him over the timekeeper's area. AJ tries to leap off the barrier but Nakamura kicks the knee out and AJ lands hard on the floor again. Nakamura brings it back into the ring and works to get a Dragon Sleeper applied in the middle of the ring. AJ counters it and blocks the reverse Exploder, then begins to fight back. AJ gets sent to the apron but he fights back and goes to the top. Nakamura catches AJ in the air once again. Nakamura delivers knees to the ribs in the corner again. Nakamura waits in the corner while AJ gets up in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura nails the big jumping knee but AJ kicks out at 2.

Nakamura keeps control and hits the Michinoku Driver for another 2 count. Nakamura stomps away on AJ. Nakamura goes to the floor and grabs a steel chair while smiling. Nakamura brings the chair back into the ring and waits for AJ to get up. AJ ducks the chair shot and scoops Nakamura on his shoulders. Nakamura fights out but AJ hits him back with offense. Nakamura nails a kick but AJ is still standing, but dazed. Nakamura with the reverse Exploder suplex onto the steel chair for a 2 count. Nakamura waits for AJ to get up and calls for the Kinshasa. AJ puts the steel chair up in between them as Nakamura flies in with the Kinshasa. The chair hits Nakamura in the knee but bounced back and hit AJ as he's bleeding from the cheek now. We get a replay.

AJ takes a kick to the cheek but he comes right back and puts Nakamura in the Calf Crusher near the middle of the ring. Styles tightens the hold and talks trash to Nakamura. Nakamura rolls out of the hold into a triangle attempt but AJ powers up for a Styles Clash attempt. Nakamura gets to the ropes and goes to the floor for safety, avoiding the Clash. AJ looks to springboard out of the ring with a Phenomenal Forearm but Nakamura rushes in. AJ ends up nailing a big running forearm to the back of the head. AJ goes on and covers for a 2 count. AJ hits a pele kick to send Nakamura back down. Styles goes for the Clash again but he can't hit it. Nakamura nails a low blow but it's legal. AJ comes right back with a low blow to Nakamura. Both are down in the middle of the ring now as the crowd pops.

The referee counts as they struggle to get back to their feet. AJ is standing first. Nakamura gets up and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. AJ with a headbutt. They both go to kick each other with low blows and they both connect at the same time. Both Superstars are down once again as the referee counts. The referee calls for the double count out as fans boo.

Double Count Out

- After the bell, the referee goes to Hamilton and explains the finish. Neither man could answer the 10 count but AJ retains. Fans boo the finish. AJ is handed the title as his music starts up. We go to replays with both Superstars still down on the mat. AJ is standing outside of the ring but Nakamura is still down on the mat. A referee helps AJ to the back and he drops to both knees at ringside as we go to another replay of the double low blow. Another referee helps Nakamura out of the ring as AJ is helped up the ramp. Styles stops and looks back to end the segment.