WWE Backlash: Braun Strowman And Bobby Lashley Vs. Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Back from the break and out first comes Braun Strowman. Bobby Lashley is out next. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are out next together as we see some of the other international announce teams in the arena.

Sami and Lashley start the match off. They go back and forth until Owens comes in. Owens and Lashley trade shots now. Lashley with a swinging neckbreaker before Sami tags back in. Lashley floors him and nails a clothesline in the corner. Lashley unloads with back elbows to Sami in the corner now. Sami ends up going to the floor for a breather as Lashley looks on. Lashley follows and they tangle until Lashley sends him into the barrier. Lashley slams Sami's face into the announce table and he rolls back in. Lashley re-enters, fights Owens off but gets knocked to the floor from the apron but Sami due to the distraction.

Owens with a senton to Lashley on the floor as he's the legal man now. Owens brings Lashley back in and stomps away. Sami tags right back in and mounts Lashley with strikes as the heels keep control. Sami keeps Lashley grounded from behind now. Lashley tries to tag but Sami stops him. Lashley slams Sami but still can't get the tag as Owens runs in. Owens has words with Braun. Braun finally gets the tag and runs over Owens with big clotheslines.

Braun with a big running shot in the corner. Braun ends up chasing Sami around the ring. Owens gets in the way and goes down. Braun sends Sami flying into the barrier. Braun goes on and brings Owens back into the ring. Braun charges but hits the steel ring post as Owens moves out of the way. Sami tags in and goes for a Helluva Kick but Braun scoops him out of the air. Sami slides out and looks to leave the ringside area but Owens talks him out of it. Sami looks to leave again but Owens yells at him and they have some words. Sami rolls Owens back into the ring and Braun decks him with a big shot. Braun yells out and stands tall over Owens.

Owens retreats to the floor and Sami tells him to come on. Owens rolls Sami back into the ring now. Sami asks Owens what he's doing. Sami brings Owens to the apron and smacks him as things get serious. Sami apologizes and says he got carried away. Sami leaves the ring as everyone is mad at him now. Owens and Sami have words. This leads to Owens getting quickly destroyed by Braun and Lashley, then covered by Lashley for the pin.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley

- After the match, Sami looks on from the ramp as Braun and Lashley stand tall over Owens. Sami has the chance to help Owens after the match but Braun scoops Owens and plants him with the powerslam. Sami yells from ringside as Braun stands over Owens again while his music hits. Owens is sent to the floor and he's laid out while Sami checks on him. Braun leaves the ring and grabs Sami as he tries to run away. Braun brings Sami back into the ring and he begs them both to take it easy. Braun scoops Sami and delivers another powerslam. Braun's music hits again as he and Lashley stand tall.