WWE Backlash: Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

We go to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe for the main event. Roman Reigns is out next.

Reigns enters the ring and Joe nails him with a cheap shot before the bell rings. They brawl to the floor and Reigns fights back. Joe takes back control and slams Reigns through one of the announce tables for a big pop

Joe launches Reigns across another announce table and stays right on top of him. Joe launches Reigns over the third announce table now. Joe backs off as a referee checks on Reigns. Joe stands tall in the ring now but comes right back out and grabs Reigns. Joe rolls Reigns back into the ring and watches as a referee checks on Reigns. The referee warns Joe back into the corner as fans chant about Joe killing Reigns. The bell finally rings and Joe goes right to work on Reigns. Joe drops a big knee and covers for a 2 count. Joe keeps Reigns grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Joe keeps Reigns grounded for a few minutes now, talking trash. We get a replay of Joe putting Reigns through the table at ringside. Reigns finally fights up but Joe sends him to the corner and drops him with a stiff shot for another 2 count. Joe with more strikes before keeping Reigns grounded again. Reigns tries to fight back again and ends up on the outside. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big dive to the floor to drop Reigns again. Joe brings it back in the ring and covers for a 2 count after taking his time. Joe stops the match once again by keeping Reigns grounded.

Fans boo and Joe talks more trash as he keeps Reigns grounded for a few more minutes. Reigns tries to fight back to his feet now. Joe fights back and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Reigns finally drops Joe with a big boot. Joe goes out to the floor. Reigns rolls out of the ring and runs around for the Drive By. Reigns brings it back into the ring and hits a pair of clotheslines. Reigns with big shots in the corner now as some fans count along. Joe catches Reigns in mid-air. Joe with an inverted atomic drop, a boot and then the senton for a close 2 count. Joe picks Reigns up for the Uranage but Reigns fights him off. Joe with a kick. Reigns blocks the Uranage again. More back and forth. Reigns finally drives Joe down for a 2 count. Both Superstars are exhausted and down again.

Reigns gets up first and waits as Joe stumbles around. Joe blocks the Superman Punch and goes for the Coquina Clutch but Reigns avoids it by dropping Joe over the top rope. Reigns goes to the floor and limps. Joe catches Reigns in mid-air as he leaps for a Drive By and pulls him into the ring. They trade pin attempts. Reigns with a Superman Punch for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Rusev Day as Reigns and Joe recover again. Reigns goes for the Spear but Joe meets him with a kick to the face. Reigns comes right back and nails the Spear for the pin but Joe gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin.

They get up at the same time and run the ropes. Joe with a kick. Reigns tries to fight the Coquina Clutch off but Joe drops to the mat. Reigns counters and Joe is forced to break for the pin attempt. More back and forth between the two. Joe gets the Clutch locked in out of nowhere as fans pop. Reigns starts fading as Joe tightens the hold. The referee checks on Reigns but he's still in it. Reigns gets the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Joe gets up first and shows some frustration. Joe brings Reigns to his feet and takes him to the corner. Joe brings Reigns to the top for the Musclebuster now. Reigns fights him off and jumps off the top but rolls through. Reigns comes right back with a Spear for the pin.

Winner: Roman Reigns

- After the match, Reigns recovers as his music hits. Joe is still down as we go to replays. Reigns stands tall and has his arm raised in the ring by the referee. Joe recovers out on the floor and Reigns stands tall in the ring as Backlash goes off the air.