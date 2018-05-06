Who Produced The Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe WWE Backlash Main Event?

Michael Hayes produced the Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns main event at WWE Backlash tonight. The run sheet for tonight's show was leaked earlier this evening. The match saw Joe attack Reigns before the match and dominate Reigns for most of the match, however Reigns ended up winning after pinning Joe with a spear.

Below is the full list of tonight's matches and who produced each:

Bayley Vs. Ruby Riott: TJ Wilson and Dean Malenko

The Miz Vs. Seth Rollins: TJ Wilson

Alexa Bliss Vs. Nia Jax: Sarah Stock

Randy Orton Vs. Jeff Hardy: Arn Anderson

Elias segment: Scott Armstrong

Daniel Bryan Vs. Big Cass: Jamie Noble and Dean Malenko

Charlotte Flair Vs. Carmella: John Laurinaitis

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Jamie Noble

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley Vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: Mike Rotunda & D-Von Dudley

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe: Michael Hayes

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.