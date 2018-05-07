Fans Leave During WWE Backlash Main Event (Video), Ruby Riott Talks Victory Over Bayley, Owen Hart

- The 2018 WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show saw Ruby Riott pick up a win over Bayley. Above is post-match video of Cathy Kelley congratulating Ruby, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Riott says this is what happens when you have a strong bond like The Riott Squad. Riott says Sasha found out last week what it's like to be all alone and Bayley found out the same at Backlash. Ruby goes on about how strong their bond is and walks off.

- Kevin Owens turns 34 years old today. Also, today would have been the 62nd birthday of Raymond "Hercules" Fernandez and the 53rd birthday of Owen Hart.

- As noted, the WWE Backlash pay-per-view main event saw Roman Reigns defeat Samoa Joe in a match that seemed to drag on at times. Twitter user @RYANFALCONE tweeted this video of a large amount of fans leaving during the main event: