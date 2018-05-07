Daniel Bryan Post-Backlash Update, Jeff Hardy On How Good Randy Orton Still Is (Video), Total Bellas

- Above is video of WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy talking to Dasha Fuentes after his win over Randy Orton at Backlash. Hardy gives praise to Orton and says he's just as good as he was 10 years ago. Hardy says he's still the champion, he managed to avoid the RKO and with that said, he will see us on Tuesday at SmackDown.

- WWE has yet to announce a post-Backlash storyline injury update on Daniel Bryan following the attack from Big Cass but they did keep him off the Backlash post-show on the WWE Network. Renee Young noted that Bryan was pulled from the post-show due to the injuries suffered in the attack. Bryan defeated Cass at Backlash but Cass destroyed him after the match. Besides teaming with Shane McMahon to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 34, this was Bryan's first pay-per-view match since the Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, which he won.

- Below is a new promo for the third season of Total Bellas, which premieres on Sunday, May 20th on the E! network: