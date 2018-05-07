Roman Reigns On What His Backlash Win Means (Video), Money In The Bank Promo, Carmella On Her Win

- WWE will return to pay-per-view on Sunday, June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL for Money In the Bank. Above is the first promo for that event.

- Below is video of Roman Reigns talking to Cathy Kelley after his Backlash main event win over Samoa Joe. Reigns says this win was all about pride, going out and having pride in his work and pride in the fight. Joe has said a lot of things about Reigns over the past few weeks and this win proved that if someone is doubting you, then you can do anything if you have faith in yourself. Reigns says he will conquer every single day and that's why this is his yard.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella tweeted the following after retaining over Charlotte Flair at WWE Backlash on Sunday night: