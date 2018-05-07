WWE MITB Qualifying Matches To Take Place, The Miz On Being At The Top Of His Game (Video), Nia Jax

- Above is video of The Miz talking to Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg on the WWE Backlash post-show last night. Miz reveals that he will be in a Money In the Bank qualifying match on Tuesday's SmackDown. He talks more about going on to win the briefcase and then become WWE Champion. Miz says he is on top of his game right now, despite losing to WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins at Backlash. Miz says he always moves the needle and makes his show the most must-see TV.

- Speaking of Money In the Bank qualifying matches, the first set of qualifiers will take place on RAW tonight. WWE posted the following teaser for the matches:

Who will qualify for Money in the Bank? Speaking of the future, with WWE Backlash in the books, the focus shifts to the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17, an event where select male and female Superstars will have an opportunity to capture a world title contract to be cashed in any time they wish in the coming year. The Miz has already announced he will be in a Qualifying Match Tuesday night on Smackdown LIVE. Will tonight's Raw see the first Superstars qualify for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches?

- RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax tweeted the following after retaining over Alexa Bliss at Backlash: