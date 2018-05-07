News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Backlash Fallout, Money In The Bank Qualifiers, Roman Reigns, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY with the fallout from WWE Backlash.

WWE has not confirmed any matches for tonight's show but we know that the first round of Money In the Bank qualifying matches will take place. It's worth noting that WWE does not have John Cena or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar advertised for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Has Roman Reigns earned another opportunity at Universal Champion Brock Lesnar?

* Who will qualify for Money in the Bank?

* Will The "Yep!" Movement fold or focus?

* How will Bayley and Sasha Banks survive The Riott Squad on their own?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.