Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe Stat, Seth Rollins On Taking Pride In The WWE IC Title, Braun Strowman

- Above is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins talking to Mike Rome after his win over The Miz at Backlash last night. Rollins talks more about the crazy WWE schedule and says this is what it's all about. Rollins takes pride in the title because of WWE Hall of Famers like Pat Patterson, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, even The Miz.

- Roman Reigns' WWE Backlash win over Samoa Joe was the first time in his career that he faced a member of the SmackDown roster one-on-one. Reigns' last match against a blue brand Superstar was when The Shield faced The New Day at the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

- It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley following their Backlash win over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Braun tweeted the following after the match: