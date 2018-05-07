Being The Elite Returns (Video), NJPW Reveals Best Of The Super Juniors Participants, Dominion Card

- Above is episode 101 ("Premiere") of Being the Elite. Flip Gordon tried to get The Young Bucks to get the group back together, but Nick and Matt Jackson haven't seen or heard from any of them in weeks. In one scene, Cody wants to run for Texas State Senate in 2020 while Kenny Omega receives a mysterious package from The Young Bucks.

- The upcoming NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament will take place from May 18 until June 4. KUSHIDA won last year's tournament by defeating Will Ospreay in the finals. Below are what both blocks will look like:

A BLOCK

* Will Ospreay

* Taiji Ishimori

* Tiger Mask

* ACH

* BUSHI

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* YOH

* Flip Gordon

B BLOCK

* KUSHIDA

* Chris Sabin

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hiromu Takahashi

* El Desperado

* Marty Scurll

* SHO

* Dragon Lee

- NJPW Dominion will be on June 9 and NJPW has released a partial card for the show, which features IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on Kenny Omega in a 2 out of 3 falls/no time limit match.

* Rey Mysterio vs. TBA

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* EVIL and SANADA (c) vs. The Young Bucks (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Chris Jericho (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (2 out of 3 falls/No time limit IWGP Heavyweight Championship)