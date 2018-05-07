Roman Reigns To Get Another Universal Title Shot From Brock Lesnar?, Big Cass Claims Win, AJ Styles

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to WWE Champion AJ Styles after his double count out with Shinsuke Nakamura at Backlash last night. AJ says he's got to get Nakamura back and make him pay for every low blow. AJ rushes off and ends the interview in pain.

- WWE is teasing another match between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar following Reigns' win over Samoa Joe at Backlash. They posted the following teaser on Reigns and tonight's RAW:

Has Roman Reigns earned another opportunity at Universal Champion Brock Lesnar? Roman Reigns essentially neutralized his controversial Steel Cage Match loss to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Greatest Royal Rumble event by overcoming the all-out onslaught of Samoa Joe at WWE Backlash. Will The Big Dog's victory finally put him in a position to battle The Beast for the Universal Championship? Or will other Superstars such as Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman or Bobby Lashley get a title opportunity after impressive performances at WWE Backlash?

- As noted, Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass at last night's Backlash pay-per-view but Cass destroyed him in a post-match segment. Cass tweeted the following after the match and claimed a win: