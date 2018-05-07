Countdown To UFC 224 Airs Monday Night, Dana White's Contender Series Returns, Bellator 199 Video

- This Saturday night, Bellator 199 will go head-to-head with UFC 224, as Ryan Bader squares off with Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal in the fourth and final quarterfinal round contest in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. The main card airs live on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET.

Bader and Lawal have history together, as both squared off once prior on the college wrestling scene. While Bader went on to win The Ultimate Fighter and is the current Bellator light heavyweight champion, Lawal found success in Strikeforce, capturing a title there before signing with Bellator.

In the video above, check out the first episode of "Bellator Countdown: Bader vs. King Mo" ahead of their three-round contest this weekend.

- Dana White's "Contender Series" will return this June on UFC Fight Pass, according to a report by MMAjunkie. The series features prospects and veterans seeking a shot in the Octagon, as they square off live with contracts being handed out after each episode.

The first installment in the second season of the series goes down June 12. A Brazilian version will be filmed in August and air at a later day. Among those that secured contracts during the first season included Kurt Holobaugh, Joby Sanchez, Boston Salmon and Sean O'Malley.

Nick Newell, a congenital amputee, is expected to compete this summer on the show, along with former NFL standout Greg Hardy.

- "Countdown to UFC 224" featuring an in-depth look at Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington debuts Monday night on FOX Sports 1 ahead of Saturday's event. Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Pennington from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil live on pay-per-view.

Along with Nunes-Pennington, Kelvin Gastelum meets Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, Vitor Belfort squares off against Lyoto Machida and Mackenzie Dern makes her second appearance inside the Octagon.