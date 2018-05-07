Why Edge & Christian Were At WWE Backlash, The Miztourage Done (Video), Epic Superstar Fails (Video)

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring epic Superstar fails.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian were backstage for Backlash on Sunday night because they were in town to prepare for production of the second season of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network. PWInsider notes that production is scheduled to take place through the weekend of May 25th.

See Also Edge And Christian On Stars That Will Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

- The Miztourage is officially done after Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel shut The Miz down during a backstage segment on the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show last night. You can see the video below. Miz went on to lose to WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins after failing to secure help from Dallas and Axel.