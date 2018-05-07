Vince McMahon Gives Props To Batista, Heat - WWE Network, Cathy Kelley On WWE Backlash Controversies

- Above and below are new WWE Now videos with Cathy Kelley looking at Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan and the No DQ match between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles at last night's Backlash pay-per-view.

- WWE announced the following blurb on Heat being added to the WWE Network this week:

Just added to WWE Network: Sunday Night Heat Journey back to the heart of The Attitude Era and the peak of the Monday Night War with the first full year of Sunday Night Heat, featuring 47 episodes. What better way to fend off a surging WCW than with a second weekly showcase for WWE's biggest Superstars. Debuting in the summer of 1998, Heat highlighted a who's who of WWE royalty like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Sable, DX, The Undertaker and many more.

- Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and wrote the following on former WWE Champion Batista and the success of the new "Avengers: Infinity War" movie: