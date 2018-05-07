John Cena - Nikki Bella Breakup Footage (Video), Triple H Sends Belt To Manchester City, WWE Shop

- In the video above is a preview for the new season of Total Bellas, which aired during last night's Backlash pay-per-view. At the 0:22 mark is footage of John Cena and Nikki Bella breaking up, which was reportedly just recently filmed. From the preview, it appears that the split happened because Cena doesn't want to have children, which he has been saying for years on this show and on Total Divas. The new season of Total Bellas premieres on May 20th.

- WWE sent Manchester City a replica WWE Championship belt to celebrate winning the Premier League several weeks ago, which you can check out below:

Most consecutive wins in a season. Fastest team to score 100 goals in a season.

Winners of the @PremierLeague title.



From @WWE to @ManCity... Congratulations! #Champions pic.twitter.com/TW11a0p6p0 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2018

