WrestlingInc.com

John Cena - Nikki Bella Breakup Footage (Video), Triple H Sends Belt To Manchester City, WWE Shop

By Raj Giri | May 07, 2018

- In the video above is a preview for the new season of Total Bellas, which aired during last night's Backlash pay-per-view. At the 0:22 mark is footage of John Cena and Nikki Bella breaking up, which was reportedly just recently filmed. From the preview, it appears that the split happened because Cena doesn't want to have children, which he has been saying for years on this show and on Total Divas. The new season of Total Bellas premieres on May 20th.

John Cena Says 'He's Not Doing Well' Following Split With Nikki Bella
See Also
John Cena Says "He's Not Doing Well" Following Split With Nikki Bella

- For today only, select t-shirts are only $15 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- WWE sent Manchester City a replica WWE Championship belt to celebrate winning the Premier League several weeks ago, which you can check out below:




Mark Sharp contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Results

Most Popular

Back To Top