Chris Jericho On Facing Naito At NJPW Dominion, Mick Foley Gets Physical At PCW (Video), MLW - NYC

- PCW Ultra's May The 4th Be With You took place this past Friday in Wilmington, CA, and was headlined by PCW Ultra World Heavyweight Champion Penta El Zero defending his title against Homicide. As seen in the video above, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley got physical during the match and applied the mandible claw on Homicide, helping Penta El Zero win the match. Also at the event, Tessa Blanchard became the first PCW Ultra World Women's Champion by defeating former Knockouts champion, Chelsea Green.

- Major League Wrestling ("MLW") announced today that the organization will return to New York for the first time since 2002 on Thursday, July 19th at the new Melrose Ballroom. World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, MVP, Barrington Hughes, Maxwell J. Friedman, Sami Callihan, Salina de la Renta and ACH are all confirmed for the show, which will be a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET at MLWTickets.com are are limited to four (4) per person.

- As Joshua noted earlier, Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship was officially announced for NJPW Dominion on June 9th. The event will also feature Rey Mysterio against an opponent to be determined, as well as Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega in a two out of three falls match with no time limit for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Jericho commented on facing Naito at the event on Instagram, writing:

It's official... see you on June 9 #Naito! @njpw1972 #greatestintercontinentalchampionofalltime #readyfornumber10 #listaingobernablesdejericho #dominion @njpw_english_official