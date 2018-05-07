The promotional image for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view has been released, which you can check out below. The poster features three briefcases, which suggests that this year's event will have three Money In The Bank matches.

Since it's inception as a pay-per-view in 2010, the event had featured two Money In The Bank ladder matches, one for RAW and one for SmackDown, until they went to having just one from 2014 - 2016. Last year's event went back to two MITB matches, with Baron Corbin winning the men's contract while Carmella won the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank match with a major assist from James Ellsworth.

WWE Money In The Bank takes place on Sunday, June 17th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.