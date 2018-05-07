WWE Stars Film Carpool Karaoke (Photos), Fans On Roman Reigns & The WWE Universal Title, More On RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Long Island in this new video.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Roman Reigns should get another WWE Universal Title shot from Brock Lesnar following the Backlash win over Samoa Joe. As of this writing, 61% voted, "No. He needs to win more high-stakes matches before getting another championship opportunity." The rest went with, "Yes. The win should put The Big Dog back in the title picture."

- Becky Lynch, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, The New Day and possibly Braun Strowman filmed episodes of Carpool Karaoke in New York City earlier today. The show currently airs on Apple Music. Their episodes will likely air in season 2 but we will keep you updated. Below are photos: