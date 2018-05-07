Hulk Hogan Wrestling Again For WWE?, Hogan On If He Has Disliked Any Wrestlers Over The Years

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on The Howard Eskin Show over the weekend in Philadelphia. CBS Radio has the full interview now online at this link. Hogan's interview begins at the 15:00 mark on the Saturday, May 5th episode.

When asked if there were any wrestlers that he really didn't like over the years, The Hulkster said he got along with everyone.

"No, there's nobody that I dislike, I don't hate anybody," Hogan said. "I know over the years I've had a couple of wrestlers get in the news or tell people how much they dislike me or what a cancer I was but I never had those feelings the other way towards any other wrestlers. I've never had a problem with anybody. Most of the guys I wrestled are really good people."

Eskin may have revealed some insider news once Hogan left the interview as he noted that Hogan will be wrestling for WWE again.

"The Hulkster, he really is a good guy and we didn't talk about it, because it's not done yet but it's all but done, he's coming back to the WWE and from what I understand, and again, we didn't talk about it, he's going to wrestle again at an event," Eskin said. "[Hogan is] coming back to WWE. It's not done yet but it is all but done. The Hulkster will be back!"

As noted last week, WWE and Hogan are said to be close to signing a new deal that would see him return to the company. WWE officials were said to be closely watching Hogan's Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame speech last week to see how the public reacted. WWE officials reportedly want to bring Hogan back but they want it done "the right way" and they want to make sure they remain sensitive to people who were offended by his racist comments in 2015. WWE issued the following statement in response to last week's reports:

"WWE applauds the work Hulk Hogan is doing with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to turn what was a negative into a positive by helping young people learn from his mistake. While he has taken many steps in the right direction since we parted ways, Hogan is not currently under contract to WWE."