Big MITB Qualifiers Announced For Tonight's RAW (Video), Mustafa Ali Hypes 205 Live Match, WWE Stock

- As noted, Money In the Bank qualifying matches will take place on this week's RAW and SmackDown episodes. Above is video of Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley announcing the following MITB Triple Threat qualifiers for tonight's red brand show: Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns.

- WWE stock was up 2.58% today, closing at $42.07 per share. Today's high was $42.08 and the low was $40.89.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali continues to tweet his own promos for upcoming matches and storylines. Ali posted this video to hype his match with Buddy Murphy on Tuesday's 205 Live episode: