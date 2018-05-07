Top WWE Star Says He Signed New Five-Year Deal With The Company

Kevin Owens recently spoke to TVA Sports in Canada. Below are a couple of translated highlights:

Recently re-signing with WWE for five years:

"Hopefully I do not see why I will not finish my career with WWE. I just recently signed a new five-year contract with them. I do not intend to go anywhere when my contract ends. If the WWE wants to continue, if I want to continue and my family is ready for me to continue, I do not see why it would not happen.

"If [my career] ends tomorrow, I would be very satisfied with the career I had as a professional wrestler."

Being back on RAW:

"I've been a guy from Raw who's been on SmackDown for a year. I have never been a SmackDown guy. I never felt at home at SmackDown. I'm happy to be back on Raw. I have a sense of belonging on Raw. When the brand split arrived, it was Raw that I found myself on, so I think my feeling comes from there. I made my Raw debut against John Cena... It seemed like I was an outsider on SmackDown and I was never able to recover from it. There are guys we associate more with Raw or others with SmackDown."

Owens also discussed May being an important month for him, wrestling in Saudi Arabia and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.